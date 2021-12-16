Killeen ISD hopes to recruit former Central Freight Line workers

KILLEEN, Texas — Hundreds of people are soon to be unemployed when Central Freight Lines closes its doors next week, but it may not be for too long.

Killeen ISD hopes to attract workers let go from CFL to fill its open positions.

"We are here to help employ them in any facet," Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya said. "That's a huge commitment from Killeen ISD that I think tells the community we are not going to let people leave our area. We want them to stay here, to continue to make a living here and we would love for them to do that at Killeen ISD in the meantime."

The district's been in need of CDL drivers for years now and even had to adjust its routes with fewer drivers.

"We have strategically this year actually revamped our transportation system and our school busses, so parents had to opt in to receive transportation if they qualify," Maya said. "Being able to opt-in actually reduced the number of routes needed."

A driver shortage also affected their distribution center, but now the district wants to fill those shortages with people being let go from CFL.

"We know there is definitely a difference in driving an 18 wheeler and driving students, more precious cargo," Maya said. "We are prepared to walk with them through that transition process."

The district is also hiring for many other positions including bus aids, teacher aides, and mechanics. They are hosting a virtual hiring event Thursday at 10 a.m. Job seekers can use the Zoom meeting link below to join in.

Zoom: bit.ly/kisdjob

Meeting ID: 876 4557 4805

Password: 209387

For more information, you can reach out to the district directly at (254) 336-0170,