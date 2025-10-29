Killeen ISD board approves major optimization plan, school closures

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a sweeping set of district optimization recommendations aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening student programs and ensuring responsible use of taxpayer resources.

The plan, developed after months of study, stakeholder meetings and public input, includes several school closures and program adjustments set to take effect at the end of the 2025–2026 school year. District officials said the changes will bring new programming, place more students in higher-quality schools and save more than $100 million over the next five years.

“This was an emotional but necessary step to secure the future of our schools,” Superintendent Dr. King Davis said. “These changes will allow us to continue investing in opportunities for every student.”

Key recommendations approved by trustees include:

Closing Peebles Elementary; students will be rezoned to Brookhaven, Richard E. Cavazos, Clifton Park and Killeen Elementary schools.

Closing Eastern Hills Middle School and Palo Alto Middle School; Palo Alto will be repurposed as a District Alternative Education Placement facility.

Ending Pre-K3 programs on Fort Hood; Pre-K4 programs will continue districtwide.

Partnering with an 1882 Texas Partnerships turnaround group to improve Manor Middle School.

The district will begin communicating with affected families to develop transition plans. Davis said KISD’s approach is guided by five priorities: academic outcomes, high-quality facilities, strong leadership and staffing, family and student engagement, and resources for student readiness.

Future phases of the optimization plan include potential closure of Hay Branch Elementary, consolidation of Cedar Valley and Timber Ridge elementary schools by 2027, expansion of bilingual education at Willow Springs Elementary, and a third-party study to redesign high school programming with greater access to career and technical education, STEM and dual enrollment courses.

The district projects $18.7 million in savings during the first year and anticipates more than $100 million in cost reductions over five years. Officials said the changes will help address declining enrollment and a projected shortfall in federal Impact Aid funding.

KISD leaders emphasized the role of community engagement in shaping the final plan, noting feedback from more than 1,300 parents, staff and residents through town halls, staff meetings and an online survey.

Additional steps include implementing the Accelerating Campus Excellence model in 2026–2027, applying to join the Texas Education Agency’s System of Great Schools Network, developing a comprehensive facilities condition index, creating a teacher pipeline strategy and evaluating special education programs.