Killeen High School all 'pumped up' for first week of school

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen High School is all pumped up for the first week of school!

'Good Morning Texas' with 25 News visited the local high school Tuesday to speak with students, faculty, and staff for their first week back.

The cheerleaders, color guard, marching band, football team and many more students showed up to kick off the day — bright and early — from 5 to 7 a.m. creating a massive crowd.

The Killeen High Kangaroos really know how to put on a show.

The campus just went through a multi-million-dollar renovation this year; the superintendent adding school security is a priority.

And Principal Dr. Kara Trevino is looking forward to another year of learning.

"We love the support from our parents and guardians and families and it's really important for all of us to work together to keep us safe here at Killeen High School," said Dr. Trevino.

Killeen high will take on the all-new Chaparral High School on the football field on Sept. 26 at Searles Stadium.