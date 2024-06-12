Killeen firefighters asking for public's help with arson suspects

KILLEEN, TEXAS — The Killeen Fire Department is looking for information on two people suspected of arson.

Firefighters responded to a call regarding a structure fire at Club Krush in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway Monday, May 31. They found multiple fires in the building, which went out before they caused significant damage.

According to a release, the suspects broke a window to gain access to the structure.

The duo was captured on camera carrying a gas can to the back of the building. They were seen running away and entering a dark-colored sedan around 4 a.m.

Firefighters believe the pair were responsible for an incident involving a small exterior fire to a gas can at the club May 21, 2024.

The department is asking anyone with information on the people involved or to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

