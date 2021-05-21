Killeen City Council considering ordinance to fly Juneteenth Flag during holiday weekend

KILLEEN, TX — The city of Killeen is considering an ordinance to fly a Juneteenth Flag this year at City Hall to celebrate Juneteenth Weekend.

Juneteenth refers to June 19, a date that many slaves in the south learned of their freedom when a union soldier made the announcement in Galveston TX.

President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865.

Ronnie Russell with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce said Juneteenth is celebrated annually in Killeen, throughout Texas and other states if passed, Killeen would be the first city in central Texas to fly the flag.

“It’s citywide it’s not just for the Black people to show up. It’s for everybody in the city just to see that Juneteenth is for all and that’s why the colors itself is still red white and blue,” said Russell

Russell said the flag would be flown throughout the Juneteenth weekend. The council will decide on the ordinance next Tuesday.

