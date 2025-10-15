Killeen business owner offers pay-what-you-want services during government shutdown

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen business owner is offering pay-what-you-want services to help military and government workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown. Hannah Gray, who owns Royal Lady Sugaring and Esthetics on Florence Road, launched the promotion after noticing many clients canceling appointments due to uncertainty about their paychecks. The business owner is even opening extra days to accommodate more clients, with about 85% of her clientele consisting of military and government workers.



Business and Owner: Hannah Gray owns Royal Sugaring Salon on Florence Road in Killeen and is offering pay-what-you-want pricing ($1-$75) through Friday, even opening on normally closed days to accommodate clients.

Hannah Gray owns Royal Sugaring Salon on Florence Road in Killeen and is offering pay-what-you-want pricing ($1-$75) through Friday, even opening on normally closed days to accommodate clients. Government Shutdown Impact: The three-week government shutdown has furloughed 900,000 employees, with some workers not receiving paychecks starting October 15, causing Gray's clients to cancel appointments due to payment uncertainty.

The three-week government shutdown has furloughed 900,000 employees, with some workers not receiving paychecks starting October 15, causing Gray's clients to cancel appointments due to payment uncertainty. Community Response: About 85% of Gray's clientele are military and government workers, and since announcing the promotion on Facebook, she has booked about 10 appointments with more spots available.

Check out the story:

Killeen business owner helps government workers during shutdown

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Killeen business owner is stepping up to help her community during the ongoing government shutdown by offering flexible pricing for her services.

Hannah Gray, who owns Royal Lady Sugaring and Esthetics on Florence Road, launched a pay-what-you-want promotion running through Friday to support clients affected by the shutdown.

"It's always been my dream to help women," Gray said.

The nationwide government shutdown entered its third week with about 900,000 government employees furloughed. While President Trump announced military members will continue receiving pay, some government workers will not receive paychecks starting Oct. 15.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"I just wanted to be able to give back to them because they keep me afloat year-round. They pay my bills, so why not do something for them as well," Gray said.

Gray's promotion allows customers to pay anywhere from $1 to $75 for services that would typically cost more.

"You can pay me with anything. It can range from a dollar to $75 so it's totally up to you," Gray said.

The shutdown's impact extends beyond government workers to local businesses. Gray estimates that about 85% of her clientele consists of military and government workers.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"Being in a predominantly military, government town, I've noticed these past two weeks a lot of clients have been canceling their appointments due to the fact they don't know when they're getting paid," Gray said.

"Unfortunately my services are not seen as necessary so it gets pushed behind," Gray said.

Since announcing the promotion on local Facebook groups, Gray has booked about 10 appointments with spots still available. She's even opening the salon on days she normally keeps it closed to accommodate more clients.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.