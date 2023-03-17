Killeen BBQ restaurant set to reopen after pandemic forced their doors to close in 2020

KILLEEN, Texas — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many small businesses were forced to close their doors. However — a Killeen BBQ restaurant is finally ready to open again.

In Aug. 2019, 'Band of Brothers BBQ' finally realized their dream of opening a brick-and-mortar location after gaining popularity with their food truck — but it would be a dream that was short-lived.

”We were running out of room,” said James Crawford, owner of Band of Brothers BBQ in Killeen.

“We couldn’t put any more people in the lobby, and then COVID happened in April. The shutdown forced everyone to quarantine for those two months.”

By Oct. 2020, their doors were locked, and a multi-year fight to reopen began.

”We found a new building in Harker Heights at the end of Jan. 2021,” Crawford said.

"Ten days later — the winter storm that no one thought was going to be anything — did $138,000 in damage.”

Now after years of hardships and hurdles, they have finally found a new location. Some might recognize the spot — as it used to be 'Krab Kingz' — but come Friday, Mar. 17, it’s set to be Band of Brothers BBQ.

This is a moment Zack LeLeu has been waiting for since he moved to Texas from Louisiana to manage the restaurant in 2021.

”I don’t want to say too many things to jinx myself. I'm just ready for this weekend,” LeLeu said.

“We’ve been ready for this weekend for two years, and we’ve both been going on about four hours of sleep a night this whole week.”

The situation is surreal for the business duo.

”I don’t think it’s hit either one of us yet,” LeLeu said.

“Until we’re sitting down on Sunday, man — I don’t think it’s going to hit either one of us.”