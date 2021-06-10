Killeen Animal Shelter hosting free animal adoption event this weekend

The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free animal adoptions this weekend, with waived fees for sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped animals.

The shelter is close to full capacity with dogs and cats of different breeds, ages, and sizes waiting to be adopted. Anyone interested can visit the the animal shelter's website before their visit.

The animal shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive, and will be open Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter is also in need of volunteers and foster families that can host and interact with animals. Volunteers can sign up online or call (254) 526-4455.

