Killeen Animal Services waives adoption fees for Clear the Shelters Month

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Animal Services is waiving adoption fees as part of Clear the Shelters Month for the month of August.

So far, 74 animals have been adopted through the campaign.

The national campaign aims at helping animals find their forever homes and make it more accessible for families to adopt shelter pets.

In addition to the Clear the Shelter campaign, Killeen Animal Services is teaming up with nearby shelters for a month-long competition called the Central Texas Shelter Showdown, involving the Lampasas Animal Shelter, Hill Country Humane Society, and Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

The showdown wraps up with a big adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 23 at noon at the Wiliamson County Regional Shelter at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

"We are thrilled to be part of Clear the Shelters and the Central Texas Shelter Showdown,” said Amanda Moore, the Killeen Animal Shelter Manager. “Our goal is to find loving homes for as many animals as possible, and by waiving adoption fees, we hope to make it easier for families to bring a new pet into their lives.”

Click here for more information about Killeen Animal Services, including pets that are available for adoption.