Kilgore police searching for missing teen

Posted at 3:16 PM, Sep 02, 2021
The Kilgore Police Department is searching for 18-year old Dakota Conert.

Conert left her apartment in Kilgore on Monday around 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. in a pick-up truck of unknown description. Her friends and family have not heard from her since.

She was last seen wearing a gray quarter zip and shorts.

"The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to verify Dakota's safety and well being," said the police department in a post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at (903) 218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

