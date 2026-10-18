KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton brought his statewide "Come and Take It" bus tour to Central Texas on Saturday, drawing supporters and opponents alike to his second campaign stop in Killeen.

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Ken Paxton brings 'Come and Take It' Senate tour to Killeen as election day nears

I asked local residents at the event one question: If Paxton wins, "What's the first thing you want to see him change?"

For some, the answer centered on election and voting policy.

"I would like to see him get the voter ID nationwide," David Beason, a Temple resident, said.

Others pointed to election legislation as their top priority.

"The first thing I would like him to work hard on, with his Senate compatriots, is to pass the Save America Act. That's first," Douglas Gable, a Harker Heights resident, said.

But not everyone at the event is supporting Paxton. Plenty of supporters of challenger James Talarico were also there.

"I want serious immigration reform to be brought to the table. I'm tired of this being put off by both parties for years and years," Rose Solis, a Harker Heights resident, said.

Solis also said she wants to see more willingness in Washington to work across party lines.

"The other side is not the enemy. We are not each other's enemy," Solis said.

With early voting set to begin Monday, both campaigns are taking their messages across Texas. Paxton's statewide bus tour began Saturday, while Talarico is set to begin his own statewide tour Sunday with a visit to Waco.

The latest polls for the Senate race show a neck-and-neck contest, with Talarico leading by a slight margin.

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