Kempner Water Supply: Main line leak on HWY 190

TEXAS — Kempner Water Supply has a main line leak through the concrete transmission line on HWY 190.

According to an alert, Kempner Water Supply may have to shut down the line on HWY 190 to repair the leak, and will have to call in a contractor to complete the repair.

"This will affect all customers from CR 4807 to Lampasas that receive water from this transmission line," Kempner Water Supply said.

"We will keep everyone informed as we work to get this line repaired."

Kempner Water Supply also imposed a Level 4 water restriction earlier this week.