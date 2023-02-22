Kempner authorities respond to explosive device 'purchased at yard sale'

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas authorities responded to an explosive device this afternoon - a device officials said was purchased at a yard sale.

The Kempner Police Department said they were contacted by a concerned citizen that reported locating a "device" inside a box he purchased from a yard sale.

Said device was later confirmed by bomb technicians to, in fact, be an explosive device.

For the safety of those in the surrounding area, nearby businesses were advised to evacuate and US Highway 190 was closed off, police said.

US HWY 190 and the impacted businesses have since reopened.

Police said the device was later deemed safe enough to be taken into custody by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for further investigation.

The Kempner Police Department has since turned over the investigation to the ATF.

In a released statement, the City of Kempner thanked the following agencies for their assistance.