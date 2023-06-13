June recognized as PTSD Awareness Month, Veteran One Stop encourages treatment for those struggling

WACO, Texas — June is recognized as PTSD Awareness Month. While anyone can suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, studies show a large percentage of people diagnosed are veterans.

Counselors at the Veteran One Stop in Waco work with many veterans of all ages who are dealing with PTSD, some still suffering from their time as far back as Vietnam.

"We can't make the trauma disappear, but we can give them tools to work with it and work through it when they are triggered," Dr. Sue Robinson with the One Stop told 25 News.

PTSD symptoms are different for each person but tend to include isolation and hesitance to be crowds, nightmares and anger outbursts.

If you notice a family member or friend acting this way, it's best to encourage them in find help.

"Encourage them to seek help if they have not, even if they just need to talk to someone," Dr. Robsinson said.

"Sometimes they just need to vent when things are disturbing them when its something that's outside their active duty."

PTSD is very common among veterans. The VA predict as many as ten percent will experience it in their lifetime.