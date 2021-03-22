Josh Johns promoted to weekday morning meteorologist

WACO, TX — Josh Johns, a native Texan and Aggie, joined the 25 News team in 2019.

"Our viewers have relied on Josh's accurate and reliable forecasts for the last two years," said KXXV/KRHD News Director Sylvia Villarreal. "Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines and I are thrilled that Josh will remain a valued member of the First Alert Storm Team."

"I am so blessed to be living my dream as a meteorologist and am excited for the new challenge that lies ahead to get Texans ready for their day with an accurate and concise forecast," said Johns.

Johns previously worked for KLST/KSAN in San Angelo, KFDX in Wichita Falls and KRGV in Weslaco.

In 2014, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Texas A&M University.

"I am a proud Texas Aggie. Texas A&M prepared me not only for a successful career in meteorology but also in life," said Johns.

Johns was born in Cleburne where he became fascinated with severe weather at a young age. He's excited to continue his career close to home and to keep viewers in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley safe by alerting them about severe weather that could impact their lives.

"Growing up in North Texas, I experienced all sorts of severe weather and from an early age, decided I wanted to be the one keeping people safe on TV," said Johns. "I am blessed to be able to do it all so close from home and with such a talented team like we have here at 25 News. Everyone here genuinely cares about what affects Central Texans day to day."

See Josh Johns weekday mornings on 25 News.