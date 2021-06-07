Joining the discussion on how Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss affect the community

WACO, TX — The Alzheimer's Association would like to hear from McLennan County residents on their experiences dealing with Alzheimer's, dementia, and memory loss.

The Waco Regional Alzheimer's Association McLennan County Community Forum will be held on Thursday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This forum is expected to be 90 minutes and will feature an introduction, opportunities to engage with fellow participants and community members, and a segment allowing questions and answers.

The forum will be a key component of understanding how these topics affect the constituent's community and how the association can better serve residents in McLennan County. Participants will be allowed to join in on the conversation about what is making a better difference and where improvements still need to be made.

The data from this forum, along with the following survey that will be sent to participants, will both serve as a comparative analysis on how to address the Alzheimer's, dementia, and memory loss issues in the community.

Anyone interested can register in advance with the following link: https://alznct.news/MCFORUMJUN17.