Jarrell police looking for suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries Monday morning

JARRELL, Texas (KXXV) — The Jarrell Police Department is looking for suspects involved in an investigation into multiple vehicle burglaries on Monday morning.

The department said in their search for the suspects, they recovered several stolen items — bags and electronics — that the suspects left behind.

Authorities said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or have had items stolen from your vehicle, please contact Jarrell PD at (512) 746-5333 or the Williamson County non-emergency line at (512) 864-8249.