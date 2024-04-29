Jarrell police asking for help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

JARRELL, Texas — The Jarrell Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Brooke Lee Fancher was last seen around 9 p.m. on April 27 near the Jarrell Town Center.

Brooke is 5'7", weighs around 110 lbs, and has black hair with bleach streaks throughout.

She was last seen wearing black wind pants, a black hoodie, white fuzzy slip-on shoes, and was carrying a shower bag containing a towel and a change of clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jarrell Police Department at (512) 746-5333, referencing the 24-0428-0002 case number.