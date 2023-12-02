'It’s been a threat for awhile'; Shine responds to Abbott supporting Hickland for House District 55 seat

TEMPLE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbot was in Temple on Friday to support House District 55 Republican candidate Hillary Hickland as she kicked off her campaign.

During the campaign event, Abbott said, “the bottom line is that I care about the people of Temple."

"I care about the people of House District 55 and that’s why I’m here today because the people of Temple, Texas — the people of House District 55," Abbott said.

"They need a conservative representative with a seat at the table in Austin, Texas.”

Hickland supports the Governor’s education legislative priorities, including the education voucher program.

Hickland spoke to members of the press after the campaign event.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint asked, “Why do you feel like the saving accounts are the best way forward instead of allocating maybe tax dollars to go back towards public schools to kinda revamp them?”

“I love that question. ESAs are eduction savings accounts, that are very versatile," Hickland said.

"They can be used for tutoring, for lessons, for all kinds of different educational opportunities.”

Hickland is looking to unseat incumbent GOP state representative Hugh Shine — he voted against the governor’s education voucher plan.

“This is all about my vote against house bill one, the voucher bill," Shine said.

"The governor and I have worked together and agreed on 99 percent of the time.”

Shine is up for re-election in 2024.

He believes Abbot's move to support Hickland is political payback for not supporting the education voucher plan.

"It’s been a threat for awhile," he said.

Shine will officially announce his campaign for re-election on Tuesday.

Governor Abbott was not available for questions after Hickland’s campaign launch.