Is this sea creature a fountain of youth? Texas A&M at Galveston investigates

GALVESTON, TX — Over at Texas A&M-Galveston, a new study is taking a closer look into a death-defying species... of jellyfish.

Research shows, the Turritopsis Jellyfish can not only defy death itself, but they can also change form and reverse their age!

In fact, their cells undergo a process called trans-differentiation, allowing them to rewind their life-cycle.

"I think turritopsis is an amazing system to ask those questions and has some characteristics that make it a better system than others."

shared Dr. Maria Miglietta, Associate Professor, Department of Marine Biology at Texas A&M University-Galveston.

"It's an interesting system because it is simple and because of the unique capabilities that it has. From an evolutionary perspective, I want to know how this animal is able to escape death and how it's able to perform cellular trans-differentiation." Dr. Miglietta added.

While their research is in the early years, Dr. Miglietta hopes to discover treatments for muscular disease, genetic disorders, and memory aids through the study of this unique sea creature.