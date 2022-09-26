Irving police investigating officer's use of force in breaking up HS fight: Video

IRVING, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A lunchtime brawl captured here and shared to social media.

15 seconds into this video and Irving police officers rush in.

Seconds later, one officer picks a student up and slams him down on a cart.

"He didn't just grab him, he choked him up in the air," Mark Montes said.

That student is Mark Montes' son Julian.

"You lifted my son off of that ground like it wasn't nothing, you didn't even have to do that," Montes said.

This video shot from a different angle shows that officer pushing Julian back down as he was standing up.

"He couldn't sleep last night. He was having headaches all last night. We took him to the emergency yesterday," Montes said.

Montes says Julian jumped into the fight because his cousin was involved, he wants to know why officers did not de-escalate the situation.

"To me, that's not proper training not to handle kids, not in a high school," Montes said.

Neither the district or school board president responded to CNN's questioning about this incident.

Irving police confirmed the officers are assigned to the school and that one of the officers will be reassigned while the department conducts an internal investigation.

Montes says he spoke with that officer.

"And he stood up to me and bulged up and was like, 'yeah, I did it and what?' with no remorse," Montes said.

He started contacting attorneys and says he wants accountability -change.

"Just take a different action. I mean don't sit there and think that you have to choke a kid out in the school just to take control of a situation." Montes said.