WACO, TX — Waco police are searching for a gunman, after a late-night shooting inside a home.

Police officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Morrow Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they learned a man had been shot following an argument.

He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. His current condition is not clear.

The investigation is ongoing.