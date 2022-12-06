Investigation underway after homeless man hit by train in Waco

WACO, TX — An investigation is underway in Waco, after a man who police say is homeless was hit by a train.

Police first responded to the area of S. Valley Mills Dr. near the AMC theater around 2:15 Tuesday morning.

After searching for roughly 45 minutes, officers were able to locate the man along the railroad tracks near the New Road bridge.

Officers say the man was trespassing, walking on the tracks, at the time he was hit.

The man, who has not been identified, has been taken to the hospital.

While the extent of his injuries is not clear right now, he is expected to be okay.