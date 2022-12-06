Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigation underway after homeless man hit by train in Waco

WACO MAN HIT BY TRAIN PIC.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KXXV Staff
WACO MAN HIT BY TRAIN PIC.jpg
Posted at 3:21 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 04:57:04-05

WACO, TX — An investigation is underway in Waco, after a man who police say is homeless was hit by a train.

Police first responded to the area of S. Valley Mills Dr. near the AMC theater around 2:15 Tuesday morning.

After searching for roughly 45 minutes, officers were able to locate the man along the railroad tracks near the New Road bridge.

Officers say the man was trespassing, walking on the tracks, at the time he was hit.

The man, who has not been identified, has been taken to the hospital.

While the extent of his injuries is not clear right now, he is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019