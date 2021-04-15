Increase in people moving to Texas affecting the housing market

Texas has seen an increase in people moving in from out of state, and the housing market is feeling the effects.

If you ask a new Texas resident why they decided to move to the Lone Star State, you're bound to get a multitude of reasons.

"There’s a lot of factors, of course. If you’re asking just about Texas, I think they just like the environment. They like the area,” explained Trish Griffin, Central Texas realtor.

The area and atmosphere is what convinced Paul and Dawn Hathaway to relocate from Oregon.

”We believe in live and let live, Dawn and I, and we heard that that’s the Texan way of life, assimilate and become a part of the whole culture, rather than be separate,” said Paul.

The Hathaways are also parents and say schools in Oregon seem to be overcrowded.

”Better schools for our kids, and the schools there [Oregon] are very competitive. You know, the classes here [Texas] are 30 to 1 ratio,” said Paul.

While the number of people moving to Texas in increasing, the number of available houses is decreasing.

The market for available homes in Central Texas is about 10% of what it was just two years ago.

”Just get that mindset that if we find the house we love, we’ve got to move on it or it will be gone. Someone else is going to move on it,” said Paul.

