'You're hurting the town, not me': Hearne woman's community stands targeted by thieves

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — A Hearne woman who started a community food stand to help her neighbors is facing repeated thefts of the supplies she needs to keep the operation running, but she refuses to let the setbacks stop her mission of giving back.

Ezekiel Ramirez The inside of the community stand created by Rebecca Noriega.

For the past month, Rebecca Noriega has transformed the space outside her home into a community stand, filling it with food and everyday essentials for anyone who needs help. What started as a simple idea to provide canned goods has evolved into something much more personal.

"We were just gonna start doing like canned goods or stuff like that, and I was like, well, I wanted to put hot foods. I wanted somebody to actually have a hot meal that day. So I started cooking breakfast tacos every day," Noriega said.

But lately, people have been stealing the items Noriega needs to keep the stand running. The thefts have included coolers, breakfast towels she uses to keep meals warm, hangers, and boxes meant for storing diapers and other supplies.

Rebecca Noriega The Facebook post by Rebecca Noriega telling neighbors that her community stand was once again targeted by thieves.

"I've had to go to the extent of tying things down that I don't want them to take, but they still take," Noriega said.

The financial burden of replacing stolen items is mounting. Noriega has had to replace the stolen supplies more than once, with costs coming directly from her own pocket.

"It's hard because that came out of my pocket," Noriega said. "Why do we have to go to that extent? Why do I have to chain them up? Why do I have to bolt them down to something, you know, just be respectful."

Despite the challenges, Noriega says quitting isn't an option. For her, the stand represents more than just providing food – it's about demonstrating the value of giving to both her children and her community.

"I wanna make somebody proud, you know, that they see I didn't give up. There is obstacles, there is disadvantages. But, I just wanna keep going, you know, it's in my heart. I wanna help," Noriega said.

When asked what message she has for those taking her supplies, Noriega emphasized how the thefts impact the entire community.

"Yes, it's hurting my pocket because I've had to replace it, but other people aren't going home with a hot meal for that day because I'm not providing it anymore. So you're hurting the town, not me," Noriega said.

Noriega plans to continue operating her community stand for as long as she can, determined to keep helping her neighbors despite the ongoing challenges.

