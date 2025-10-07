Yale Program brings Ivy League excellence to Hearne ISD classrooms

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The Yale Ivy League school may be more than 1,700 miles away, but Hearne ISD teachers are participating in a program that brings experience from New Haven straight into their classrooms — making a lasting impact on both educators and students.
Since 2019, Hearne ISD teachers have joined the Yale National Initiative, a program that connects Yale University with high-need districts so teachers can sharpen their skills and bring fresh ideas back to their classrooms.
"We truly believe that we have what it takes to change this world," said Debra Jenkins, a Hearne ISD teacher.
Jenkins was one of the first teachers from Hearne to attend, but her journey sparked a ripple effect.
"Hearne doesn't always get the best rap, you know," Jenkins said.
"But the good news should be just as loud," she said.
Now, more teachers, like Willie Keener and Vickie Young Weatherspoon, are joining the effort, forming a close-knit team of educators determined to make a change.
"We all come together to share information and to grow together as a team," Weatherspoon said.
"That's the ultimate goal for me in doing this, the hope of a better tomorrow," Keener said.
But the program's reach goes beyond teachers — it's opened new doors for student like Gregory Williams too.
"It made me feel a little special. I'm not gonna lie. It made me feel like I was chosen, like I had a space somewhere that was from this little town in Hearne. It made me feel like I was destined for something greater," Williams said.
Now celebrating 20 years, the Yale National Initiative continues to light a path for students like Williams — and he's ready to lead the way.
"It's an experience that can help you better yourself educationally to ensure that you have enough knowledge to be able to do whatever you wanna do in the future," Williams said.
"I feel like I need to set a goal to be a leader and to step first instead of stepping last," he said.
Teachers in Hearne say they hope to grow this program even further by partnering with Texas A&M and creating a local initiative modeled after what's been done in New Haven.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.