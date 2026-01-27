Winter weather leaves icy roads dangerous in Brazos County, experts share safety tips

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Winter weather has left icy spots on local streets in Brazos County, making driving dangerous for residents as the thaw begins.

After days of winter weather, roads still aren't in the clear. Ice can hide in plain sight, turning a normal drive into a dangerous situation.

"It's crazy how fast things happen, especially an accident," Bryan resident Brittany Waller said.

Waller, who drives a trash truck, knows firsthand how quickly things can go wrong on icy roads.

"I drive a trash truck and I just knew I wasn't coming out, going sliding across the bridge or anything like that," Waller said.

Her advice is simple and serious:

"Take it slow. If you don't gotta go, don't go because it will take you fast," Waller said.

American Automobile Association Texas says once roads reopen, confidence becomes the biggest risk for drivers.

"We see drivers going too fast, usually over confident, and that leads to losing control by either skidding out or just simply hitting a slick spot and veering too quickly," American Automobile Association Texas Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster said.

Armbruster says the smartest move happens before you even leave the driveway: clear your windshield and mirrors, because ice doesn't offer second chances.

Once you're moving, slow becomes your new speed limit. AAA recommends tripling your following distance, skipping cruise control, and watching bridges, overpasses, and shaded spots because they freeze fast and thaw last.

If your car starts to slide, AAA says don't panic and definitely don't slam the brakes. Instead, ease off the gas and steer smoothly back into control.

"You've got to be prepared for that possibility, especially when the risks are heightened because of the weather conditions," Armbruster said.

When asked about the importance of keeping each other safe during winter weather, Waller emphasized community responsibility.

"If not us, then who? We can only take care of each other," Waller said. "Your life is more precious than anything else, a job, anything."

Officials are urging drivers to slow down and stay cautious while freezing conditions continue across the area.

