BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A winter storm moving into Central Texas has prompted local emergency management officials to urge residents to take precautions now to stay safe.

Local first responders say the safest option is also the simplest - stay home if you can.

Watch the full story here:

Winter Storm Prompts Central Texas Emergency Officials to urge Safety Precautions

"If at all possible, stay off those roadways. We're predicting icy and sleeting conditions, and taking travel out of the picture reduces risk entirely," Kevin Burzesi said.

Burzesi is the assistant fire chief for Central Bell County Fire Rescue.

If you encounter emergencies, knowing when and how to call for help can make a difference.

"There's no such thing as too much information when it applies to a 911 call. How many patients? Where are they located? What kind of house are you in?" Burzesi said.

In rural areas, emergency crews stress visibility especially when snow and ice make homes harder to identify. Bright lights such as flashlights can help responders find you faster.

Inside your home, fire crews warn one of the biggest winter dangers is space heaters.

"The amp draw of a space heater is almost at the maximum of a regular plug. When you add an extension cord, it causes heat." William Jordan said.

Jordan is the chief of Central Bell County Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters recommend keeping a three to five foot clearance around heaters and placing them on non-flammable surfaces.

Local emergency management says if you don't have to be on the roads during the storm — don't. If you do, slow down, use space heaters safely, and call 911 with clear details if help is needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.