Man arrested in Williamson County, charged with cocaine manufacturing near elementary school

JARRELL, Texas (KXXV) — A man was arrested on cocaine manufacturing charges after an investigation revealed drug activity within 100 feet of an elementary school in Jarrell, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit arrested Juan Reza on Monday, Feb. 9 in the 800 block of County Road 307 in Jarrell. He faces charges of manufacture and delivery of cocaine, four to 200 grams, a first-degree felony under Texas law.

The arrest followed an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics distribution within Williamson County. Detectives said the residence that is connected to the investigation is located within 100 feet of an elementary school, raising significant public safety concerns.

During the arrest, detectives report that Reza was in possession of multiple firearms, including a stolen shotgun. Authorities also determined that Reza was unlawfully present in the United States. As a result, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed an immigration detainer on him.

"This arrest reflects our continued commitment to disrupting organized criminal activity and protecting the safety of our residents," Williamson County Sheriff Matt Lindemann said. "We will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to hold offenders accountable."

Reza is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail.

