What's behind the loud booms rattling neighbors? Wind turbines coming down near Mart.

MART, Texas (KXXV) — Residents near Mart have been hearing loud booms around their homes this week, and many have been turning to local Facebook groups for answers — wondering if SpaceX or a new rock pit might be to blame.

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Wind turbines coming down near Mart: What's behind the loud booms rattling neighbors

The source of the noise is wind turbines coming down.

ENGIE, which owns the structures, is in the process of removing 100 wind turbines in the area and replacing them with 63 newer, more efficient models. The process of taking down the turbines — also known as felling — is expected to continue for the next six months.

Some residents who live nearby in Mart already had a good idea of what was happening.

"The windmills that don't work because I clean out there. They're blowing them down so they can put new ones up," Tammy, a Mart resident, said.

ENGIE says it is taking all precautions to protect farmland and livestock during the process.

For some neighbors, the noise is simply the sound of progress.

"No, I think they run everything pretty good around here. I leave it up to their decisions," one Mart resident said.

"It doesn't bother me," another Mart resident said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

