BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — More than 10,000 customers in the Wellborn Special Utility District will see their water bills increase by 25% starting this fall as the district invests in long-term water independence.

Ezekiel Ramirez Water bills are going up by 25% for more than 10,000 customers in the Wellborn Special Utility District.

Watch the full story here:

Wellborn water bills to increase 25% starting this fall to fund supply project

"For somebody who uses about 5,000 gallons, you'll see about an $11 increase to your bill starting in November, and then a year from then you'll see an additional $11," General Manager of the Wellborn Special Utility District, Campbell Young said.

Ezekiel Ramirez For a household using about 5,000 gallons, the increase means an additional $11 per month starting in November, with another $11 increase planned for the following year.

The extra funding will support the Wellborn Water Supply Project, designed to make the district more self-sufficient for its water needs.

"Overall, this project gives our community independence, water supply independence, the ability to stand on our own two feet and serve water to our community without having to get it from our neighbors," Young said.

Ezekiel Ramirez General Manager of the Wellborn Special Utility District, Campbell Young shares specific details about the increasing water rates with 15 ABC.

Despite the higher costs, some residents view the investment as necessary for the community's future.

"If they've got ideas to give us a little bit better water or at least make it last through the summer, I think it'd probably be worth it," Wellborn resident Brandon Wauters said.

"I think $11 is worth it if we have better water reserves and are able to water lawns through the summer and not go to restrictions so quickly, $11 is worth it," Wauters added.

Ezekiel Ramirez Wellborn resident,Brandon Wauters shares his thoughts about the water rates increasing with 15 ABC.

Another resident, Jason Encino, echoed similar sentiments about the price increase.

"As long as it doesn't go, you know, from like $10 a gallon to $150 a gallon, then I'd have a problem, but no, I mean, it's part of life. It happens," he said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Wellborn resident, Jason Encino shares his thoughts about the water rates increasing with 15 ABC.

Young acknowledges that while no one enjoys higher bills, the investment protects the community's future water security.

KXXV Sprinklers heads shooting out water.

"I'm a customer too. I don't wanna have to pay any more on my water bill than I have to. At the same time, water is really important, not just to our community, but just to stay alive," he said.

KXXV A sprinkler head shooting out water.

The rate increase will take effect on October 1 and appear on customers' November bills

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."