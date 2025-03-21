Weekend events in Central Texas on March 22 and 23

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a look at some of the events happening around Central Texas on March 22 and 23.

FOSSIL FINDS

Texas Through Time Museum

Saturday, March 22

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

WACO FARMERS MARKET

Bridge Street Plaza

Saturday, March 22

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

SCIENCE EXPO

Harker Heights Rec Center

Saturday, March 22

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Click herefor more information.

PETALS & PINTS

Santa Fe Plaza

Saturday, March 22

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

RABBIT BREEDER SHOW

Exposition Exhibit Area

Saturday, March 22 & Sunday, March 23

Click here for more information.