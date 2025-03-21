Watch Now
Weekend events in Central Texas on March 22 and 23

25 News
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a look at some of the events happening around Central Texas on March 22 and 23.

FOSSIL FINDS
Texas Through Time Museum
Saturday, March 22
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Click here for more information.

WACO FARMERS MARKET
Bridge Street Plaza
Saturday, March 22
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Click here for more information.

SCIENCE EXPO
Harker Heights Rec Center
Saturday, March 22
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Click herefor more information.

PETALS & PINTS
Santa Fe Plaza
Saturday, March 22
2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Click here for more information.

RABBIT BREEDER SHOW
Exposition Exhibit Area
Saturday, March 22 & Sunday, March 23
Click here for more information.

