Weekend events in Central Texas on March 22 and 23

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a look at some of the events happening around Central Texas on March 22 and 23.
FOSSIL FINDS
Texas Through Time Museum
Saturday, March 22
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WACO FARMERS MARKET
Bridge Street Plaza
Saturday, March 22
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
SCIENCE EXPO
Harker Heights Rec Center
Saturday, March 22
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
PETALS & PINTS
Santa Fe Plaza
Saturday, March 22
2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
RABBIT BREEDER SHOW
Exposition Exhibit Area
Saturday, March 22 & Sunday, March 23
