Where Texas became Texas: Washington on the Brazos gets major upgrades

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A five-year renovation project at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historical Site is now complete, featuring major upgrades to the visitors center and Star of the Republic Museum, along with a new townsite experience.

The grand re-opening showcases the site where Texas declared independence and later served as the capital of the Republic of Texas in the 1840s. The enhanced experience now includes five reconstructed buildings from that historic period.

"Texas is different. We are unique. We thirst for freedom. We had people willing to die for freedom and independence, and that's what this story is about," State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said.

The new townsite experience brings history to life with authentic recreations of buildings that stood when Washington-on-the-Brazos served as the Texas capital.

"We have 5 of the buildings that were there when it was the capital of the Republic of Texas in the 1840s," Chandler Wahrmund, educator with the Texas Historical Society, said.

Visitors can now explore a blacksmith shop, tinsmith, drugstore, and the building where the House of Representatives met during the final sessions of Congress. The comprehensive renovation allows the site to tell the complete story of the Republic of Texas.

"So I've learned today is really about where Texas became Texas, not just the birthplace of Texas, but where Texas became Texas," College Station Mayor John Nichols said.

The enhanced site serves as an educational experience designed for visitors of all ages, emphasizing Texas history and heritage.

"Something different when you're from Texas. So we have a lot of pride, and we need to keep teaching the history of what we got here. And this is definitely shaped up to be a great thing for an educational experience for the entire family," State Rep. Trey Wharton said.

The site is open daily following the completion of the five-year funding and renovation project.

For more information, go to https://thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/washington-brazos

