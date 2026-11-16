BRENHAM, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M mobile health clinic brings full primary care to underserved Brazos Valley communities

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M mobile health clinic brings full primary care to underserved Brazos Valley communities

The Texas A&M School of Nursing is bringing healthcare to underserved communities in the Brazos Valley through its mobile health unit, delivering full primary care services directly to rural areas that often lack enough local providers.

Kenny Graves

Elizabeth Ellis, a nurse practitioner who has long fought for rural healthcare, now helps bring those services to communities in need through the Texas A&M School of Nursing and the mobile health clinic.

"We provide full primary care services just like any brick and mortar clinic," Ellis said.

Kenny Graves

The need in these areas is significant, according to Ellis, who pointed to a shortage of providers in rural communities.

"They do not have enough to meet the population need, enough providers to meet that population need," Ellis said.

The clinic is open to everyone, accepting both appointments and walk-ins. It also works to remove financial barriers to care.

"We take all area insurances, we take uninsured patients, and we have a cash fee, uh, set schedule, or they can apply for a sliding schedule," Ellis said.

Kenny Graves

Local residents say they support the mobile health clinic and its mission to reach people who might otherwise go without care.

"I think that what we're called to do is to serve people who don't have access to those resources, and I just think it's, it's perfect that people can get the help that they need even if they can't afford it or they don't have the transportation, so I, I just think it's awesome," Echo Dengering said.

Kenny Graves

City of Todd Mission Mayor Stephen Mensing said the clinic strengthens the community's connection to its residents.

"Having that be a resource within the community will provide a lot more feeling of dedication to the residents' needs," Mensing said.

Kenny Graves

The clinic also partners with local school districts, caring for students and faculty, and performs Department of Transportation physicals for bus drivers and the general public, according to Ellis.

"A lot of our farmers working in these rural areas, their job is dependent on being able to drive and have and maintain a CDL license. So that's important to be able to provide them that service so they don't have to travel far," Ellis said.

Texas A&M

I took the opportunity to get myself checked out — and I even got a clean bill of health.

"Perfect 118/78. Pulse ox is 99. You're getting good oxygen. Your pulse is 71, and your respirations are 16. Perfect," Ellis said.

Kenny Graves

To find out more, visit the clinic's website at health.tamu.edu/care/mobile-clinic or follow its Facebook page.

Texas A&M

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

