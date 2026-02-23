Keeping healthcare local: Baylor Scott & White hopes expansion will make Brenham a rural medical hub

Baylor Scott & White expansion aims to make Brenham a rural health hub for central Texas

Baylor Scott & White is expanding services in Brenham, Texas, with a new medical office building and dozens of new physician positions in what officials call the largest growth in the hospital's history there.

Baylor Scott & White is taking major steps to bring new specialty services to Brenham, including a brand new clinic building that will serve as a regional hub for rural health care.

Dr. Nathan Alford, chief medical officer, said the expansion includes a wide range of new specialty services.

"So in Brenham we're really, really fortunate because they, they have decided to help us to move forward with building a brand new clinic, um, a building which is a medical office building," Alford said.

New services will include cardiology, orthopedics, podiatry, ear, nose and throat, urology, infusion therapy, pain management, and more. The growth is already well underway.

"To put this into perspective, we have opened 19 physician positions in the last 6 months. It's the largest growth we've ever had in Brenham, Texas. It's the largest recruitment we've ever had," Alford said.

The expansion also includes a significant push to expand primary care.

"We are definitely focused on doubling our primary care footprint here, so we want more family doctors, more pediatricians, more OBGYNs at those specialties," Alford said.

Local resident Hayley Wilder said the new facilities will make a difference for her family.

"Yeah, I think it's um a really good thing. Uh, my parents are going to be moving out this way, and I think it's gonna be fantastic to, to have these new facilities just in case they need it, you know," Wilder said.

A primary focus of the expansion will be on women's care.

"And so we're hiring a whole team of family medicine physicians who are special trained to do OB including C-sections. We're gonna have a team of three obstetricians and gynecologists. We're gonna have 2 certified nurse midwives, and we're hiring two neonatal nurse practitioners," Alford said.

The expansion also includes growing to a total of three cardiologists.

A groundbreaking for the clinic is expected this fall, with construction completed by summer 2028.

