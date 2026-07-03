Independence, Texas style: Town of Independence has deep ties to the fight for freedom

INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KRHD) — Independence, Texas: Where the roots of Texas freedom run deep.

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Independence, Texas style: the small Texas town of Independence has deep ties to the fight for freedom

This Independence Day weekend, the small town of Independence, Texas, is a fitting place to reflect on 250 years of American freedom — and the deep roots of Texas independence that run through it.

First settled in 1824 and renamed Independence in 1836, the town's history is woven into the fabric of both Texas and American freedom.

Kenny Graves

"The name actually came from the Texas War for Independence after we won the town formerly known as Cole's Settlement changed their name in honor of Texas's independence," Aaron Gray, Visit Brenham destination manager, said.

Kenny Graves

Residents say they take pride in what the town represents.

"I think this area has always been quite supportive of independence, which is why we have our name," Paul Kinghorn, pastor and town resident, said.

Kenny Graves

The town's historical significance goes far beyond its name. Sam Houston once lived in Independence with his family, and the Texas Baptist Church there holds a special place in his story.

"The Texas Baptist Church that we're standing in front of here, um, it is the church that Sam Houston went to when he decided to start going to church. Uh, Sam Houston was actually baptized here in Independence," Gray said.

Kenny Graves

Independence is also the birthplace of Baylor University.

Kenny Graves

"This is Academy Hill, which was the women's university. And across town is Windmill Hill, which was the, the men's university for Baylor," Gray said.

Kenny Graves

Some locals were even recognized for their contributions to America's broader fight for freedom.

"The Texans that lived down here would frequently take the cattle up to the Revolutionary War area and they would help feed the, the troops. And so many of the Texans who lived here are identified as patriots," Kinghorn said.

Kenny Graves

To learn more about Independence, visit visitbrenhamtexas.com/beyond-brenham/independence.

To schedule free guided tours, visit visitbrenhamtexas.com/accounts/texas-baptist-historical-museum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

