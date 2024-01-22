'Cinnamon Twist': Blue Bell drops a new flavor

BRENHAM, Texas — Cinnamon fans! Starting January 22, Blue Bell Ice Cream is dropping a new flavor for you to enjoy: Cinnamon Twist!

“We have put a twist on a popular pastry by turning it into a great-tasting ice cream,” executive director of advertising and marketing Joe Robertson said.

“The perfect cinnamon twist has a soft, almost gooey texture. The cinnamon bun dough pieces in our new Cinnamon Twist Ice Cream capture this perfectly. And the delicious cinnamon icing swirl complements the ice cream and tasty dough pieces. It is a sweet twist our fans will enjoy.”

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Coming to a store near you, Blue bell is adding a new ice cream with a cinnamon twist.

The ice cream company describing its new flavor as rich and creamy with hints of brown sugar and cinnamon bun dough pieces and icing.

The new flavor is available in stores for a limited time.