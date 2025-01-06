WARMING CENTERS: Neighborhoods offering shelter in Central Texas

BELL COUNTY

Killeen

The City of Killeen provides an enhanced overnight warming center at the Friends in Crisis shelter overnight through Friday, Jan. 10.

The warming center will open from 8 p.m. until 11 a.m. each day.

Killeen public buildings (City Hall, libraries, PD headquarters, and the recreation center) can also be used by residents to warm up during normal business hours.

Temple

The Salvation Army shelter at 419 West Avenue G in Temple is always open, but inclement weather clients must have a valid ID to check in and adhere to a curfew.

Bags, backpacks and belongings will be searched at the time of check in.

For more information about the warming station and inclement weather shelter, please call The Salvation Army at 254-774-9961 or online at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/bell-county



FALLS COUNTY

Marlin

The Hazel and Joe Ray Lewis Wellness Center will serve as a heating shelter in Marlin.

The shelters plans to be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Donations are also being accepted.