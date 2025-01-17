Warming Centers in Central Texas: Where to find them & what they're offering

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — There are warming centers opening up around Central Texas in anticipation of cold weather coming to the area.

25 News will continue to update this story with additional warming center openings and new details.

Killeen

The City of Killeen has partnered and Friends in Crisis are opening an enhanced warming center at the Friends in Crisis shelter on 412 East Sprott Street for those in need from Saturday, Jan. 18 through Thursday, Jan. 23.

The warming center will open on Saturday at 8 p.m. and close on Sunday at noon — it will reopen on Sunday at 6 p.m. and remain open until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

It will reopen Wednesday at 8 p.m. and remain open until Thursday at 8 a.m.

City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public and available for warming (and cooling off) during each facility’s normal business hours, including City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, Police Headquarters, etc.

The city requires all community members and visitors at our public facilities to adhere to a code of conduct.

For those who would like to donate water, can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station, as well as the North Precinct Police Station in downtown (402 North 2nd Street) and let them know it is for the cooling/warming centers.

For any non-water donations, please call the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management first to see what is needed at (254) 501-7706.

"The city relies on partnering with organizations to operate warming and cooling centers, so if organizations like churches or community groups are able and willing to open their facilities and provide volunteers during the center’s operational hours, they can contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706," the city said.