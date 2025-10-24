Waffle House could be coming to the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez recently shared that there are talks about bringing Waffle Houses to cities across the Brazos Valley, sparking excitement among local residents and students.

Watch the full story here:

Waffle House could be coming to multiple cities in the Brazos Valley

In a Tuesday interview with WTAW, Gutierrez revealed that multiple cities in the Brazos Valley might get a Waffle House soon.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez sharing news about possible Waffle Houses in the Brazos Valley with WTAW.

"Probably the biggest complaint I get is why don't we have a Waffle House, well I'm just going to tell you we're in the process of talking to Waffle House," Gutierrez said.

The mayor explained that Waffle House requires at least six locations in the valley before moving forward. Gutierrez has been in discussions with cities including College Station, Navasota and Hempstead to meet this requirement.

Texas A&M University students expressed enthusiasm about the potential addition to local dining options.

"Having that as an option for food late night will definitely bring the morale up," said Jake Smoley, a TAMU student.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, Jake Smoley shares his thoughts about a the possible Waffle Houses with 15 ABC.

Lucy Holka, another TAMU student, shared similar excitement about the convenience factor.

"If it's right here, I would love to go there for breakfast, honestly, yeah, it saves me from having to cook," Holka said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, Lucy Holka shares her thoughts about a the possible Waffle Houses with 15 ABC.

When I reached out to Bryan city officials for an interview with the mayor, the city provided a statement instead:

"The project is still in the very early stages, and Waffle House must secure other regional locations before making a final decision. We're excited about the opportunity and hopeful it will move forward."

Navasota, one of the cities working with Bryan on this initiative, also provided a statement:

"While no formal applications or approvals have taken place at this time, the City of Navasota is excited about the opportunity to welcome new businesses and expand economic development partnerships."

The plan remains in early development stages with no official decisions made yet. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.