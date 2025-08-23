Waco Warriors to transform former movie theater into sports complex

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Warriors Sports Foundation is converting the former Regal Jewel Theater in Woodway into a comprehensive sports complex, giving the growing nonprofit organization its first permanent home facility.

Executive Director Matt Hurst said the new facility on Woodway Drive will be transformative for the community.

"We do more than sports, hopefully we're developing lifelong learners of not just sports but in general," Hurst said.

The building previously housed the Regal Jewel Cinema, which closed its doors a couple of years ago. The nonprofit purchased the property with plans to expand its programs and host other organizations.

"Waco doesn't really have a space like this, and so we wanna use it for our organization but also for outside groups. Hopefully, we'll have tournaments and different groups coming in," Hurst said.

The Waco Warriors were founded in 2017 and now operate more than 30 teams across five sports. Despite continued growth, the organization has lacked a facility of its own.

"We want to be here in the community of Waco and affect and impact the kids here, and so one of those ways is building a new facility to get more people involved to have more space," Hurst said.

The transformation will require clearing out the existing theater infrastructure to create open spaces suitable for athletics.

"Yeah, so obviously there are theaters here, and so we have to clear all that out and open it up. The ceiling height is plenty, so we're going to have gyms where we can do basketball and volleyball," Hurst said.

Plans for the facility include batting cages, a multipurpose area, indoor soccer space, weight training equipment and gymnasium space for basketball and volleyball.

Hurst, who attended movies at the theater when it was operational, never imagined it could become a sports facility.

"No, I don't, I don't think it ever ever crossed my mind," Hurst said.

The facility is expected to open next fall.

