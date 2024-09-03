Waco Transit System introduces new China Spring & McGregor/Crawford commuter routes

The Waco Transit System with the City of Waco has implemented new routes, designed to connect rural communities and the City of Waco, providing Central Texans with convenient and reliable transportation.

"These routes enhance access to essential services, including jobs, education, and healthcare, ensuring that rural areas are better connected to the opportunities in Waco," the city said.

The China Spring route will run Monday through Saturday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The Crawford/McGregor route will run Monday through Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.