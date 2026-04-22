WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Surf is making waves with plans to add luxury real estate, but some longtime neighbors say they do not like that their rural, quiet pastures off Mexia Road are changing.

A major development is taking shape next door to the surf park. Developers are building a luxury real estate community called The Desperado, which will feature 88 homes. The first homes are expected to be complete by summer 2027.

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Waco Surf expansion brings luxury homes and noise concerns for neighbors.

"The Desperado, which is a luxury real estate community that we're building. We're breaking ground this year in 2026, and we'll have 88 homes available for purchase now, um, but they're getting built starting this year and will be available next year," Hannah Kudla said.

Kudla, the director of Desperado, said the goal is to turn Waco Surf into something more than creating fun in the sun.

"Being able to kind of tap into this idea of becoming a truly family-friendly resort, um, instead of just a water park surf park, is really what fueled all these ideas," Kudla said.

For Martha Willis, the property across from Waco Surf is more than just a house. It has been a family home for more than 150 years.

"It's been peaceful pastures for us. Raised family here… since BS, um, Barefoot Ski Ranch is what it was called before, uh," Martha Willis said.

Willis said the development has brought new challenges to the area.

"It's disrupted our lives. Uh, there's a lot of traffic. There's a lot of noise, there's, um, in times past, uh, just people that, uh, you know, it's been unsafe, it's been an unsafe neighborhood as far as people drinking and," Willis said.

Willis knows change is part of the process, but she remains hesitant about the expansion.

"I understand that progress, but personally, uh, it has affected us and, um. I, I like the older ways better. I'll just say that," Willis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

