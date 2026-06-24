WACO, Texas (KXXV) — New World Screwworm is a growing concern for livestock owners across Texas, but Waco Pet Circle Animal Shelter is taking extra steps to make sure it doesn't impact pets in Central Texas.

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Waco shelter takes extra steps to protect pets from New World Screwworm

When Natalie Castro found a kitten in need of help, she didn't hesitate to bring it to Waco Pet Circle.

"Last night my sister found a small little kitten on the road," Castro said.

With New World Screwworm continuing to make headlines, intaking stray animals could become a risk for some animal shelters.

"Well, especially where we live, there's a bunch of like stray cats," Castro said.

Shelter veterinarian Dr. Michael Valen said the shelter has already implemented more precautions.

"The only precaution that we really need to take is looking for wounds," Valen said. "We're doing a little more training with our staff to tell them what to look for."

Pet owners can help by keeping animals on flea and tick preventatives and checking regularly for wounds or skin irritation.

"So we could plan to continue doing animal transport to our rescue partners out of the state. We see no issues with that right now, nor does Animal Health commission or other groups. We are taking the normal precautions, state health certificates, certification of veterinary inspection, just being as cautious as we normally are and looking out a little closer for any signs of infestation," Valen said.

For Castro, the shelter's efforts are a reassuring step toward protecting her community's cats.

"Any of the other cats because they could all get sick and possibly all die and we love our community cats," Castro said.

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