Waco remembers Robert Redford's impact after filming 'The Old Man and the Gun' at Bellmead bank

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The American Bank building in Bellmead holds a unique place in film history after serving as a set for Robert Redford’s movie "The Old Man and the Gun". Local leaders say the project helped put Waco on the map as a film destination, while memories of Redford’s influence still resonate in the community.



Location: American Bank building in Bellmead used in The Old Man and the Gun.

Star power: Featured Robert Redford, drawing excitement to Waco.

Film impact: Former Waco Film Commission marketer Carla Pendergraft said it “put Waco on the map.”

Tour highlight: The movie is now mentioned in director tours for its film recognition.

Director’s vision: David Lowery chose the bank building after noticing it along I-35.

Local excitement: Bank CEO Dana Hassell recalled the thrill of Redford filming in Bellmead.

Legacy: Pendergraft reflected on Redford’s passing, calling him a character-driven actor who brought authenticity to every take.

The American Bank building in Bellmead may seem like your ordinary bank, but there's a deeper story behind it.

"Robert Redford was such a huge star," Dana Hassell said.

The film "The Old Man and the Gun," which included the late actor Robert Redford, had parts of the movie filmed around Waco.

For former Waco Film Commission marketer Carla Pendergraft, who got the chance to sit in during filming, the influence Redford had on our local film scene was astronomical.

"It put Waco on the map, of course, we've had Action USA a few years earlier that was filmed, but this one put Waco on the map," Pendergraft said.

"Now every time we give a director a tour, we always mention that film because Robert Redford is instantly recognizable to anybody involved in film," she said.

I also sat down with American Bank CEO Dana Hassell, who worked with director David Lowery.

"The director of the movie lived in Dallas and he said he drove up and down I-35 and saw that building, and he thought it was such a unique structure where he said he always wanted to shoot a movie in the building," Hassell said.

And the camera started rolling at the old American Bank building in Bellmead.

"The idea that somebody like Robert Redford would be coming to Waco and coming to Bellmead to shoot a scene for a movie was really exciting," Hassell said.

"It's just sad to see a great pass away, and he was so character-driven actor, and he always looked fresh every single take," Pendergraft said.