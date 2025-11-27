Waco organizations deliver 650 Thanksgiving meals as food insecurity rises in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Meals on Wheels Waco and the Scottish Rite are partnering to distribute 650 Thanksgiving meals to families in need as food insecurity rises in Central Texas. The organizations report increased requests for assistance due to affordability challenges, with volunteers like Hayes Harper and his family helping deliver hot meals to ensure no one goes without during the holiday.



As food affordability continues to challenge Central Texas families, Waco Meals on Wheels and the Scottish Rite are joining forces to ensure no one goes without a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

"The affordability issue is real, and folks are struggling to put food on their tables, and we have seen an uptick in request for services at our facility," said Estrellita Doolin, CEO of Meals on Wheels Waco.

Doolin expects around 650 meals to be distributed during Thursday's Thanksgiving event, reflecting the growing need in the community.

Volunteer Hayes Harper has witnessed this increase firsthand over the years.

"I see more people every year and it's definitely getting bigger and bigger," Harper said.

Harper brought his family to help with the meal distribution, using the opportunity to teach his children about giving back.

"I like teaching my kids that and letting them see something like giving something they are not expecting to get," Harper said.

The partnership between Meals on Wheels Waco and the Scottish Rite demonstrates how local organizations can address community needs together.

"We want to serve the community as best we can that's the goal of Scottish Rite that we be a part of our community," said Larry Taylor, coordinator for Meals on Wheels Waco.

"It's very impressive that organizations can come together to solve a need that's common in Waco," Doolin said.

With more families facing financial hardship this year, organizers remain committed to expanding their reach and impact.

"I just hope we can continue to grow this and have more people come out and give and show them what Thanksgiving is all about," Harper said.

