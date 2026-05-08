Waco mom shares strategy for saving money without sacrificing healthy food

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Caroline Martin was in a hurry. Her daughter's birthday was coming up, and she needed cupcakes — but not just any cupcakes.

Martin headed to Natural Grocers on Valley Mills Drive in Waco, where she says she can find what she needs quickly, affordable , and without the ingredients she tries to avoid.

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One Waco mom's strategy for saving money without sacrificing healthy food

"I love Natural Grocers because when it's small and H-E-B, the parking lot to me it feels really overwhelming… so like right now I'm in a little bit of a hurry and I knew that I needed to get some cupcakes for my daughter's birthday," Martin said.

For Martin, the stop is about more than just convenience. She pays close attention to what goes into the food her family eats.

"I love Natural Grocers because the ingredients there's less ingredients, which is important to me… and I knew that they would have these… I wanted something that didn't have food dye… and had some more mindful ingredients," Martin said.

Many shoppers assume that cleaner, healthier products come with a higher price tag — but Martin says that has not been her experience.

"They're here, so Natural Grocers is a great place to just like run in when you're in a hurry… know that you're getting, you know, higher quality products… and it's affordable," Martin said.

With gas prices continuing to strain household budgets,Martin says the location of a store matters just as much as what is on its shelves.

"I live close to Natural Grocers, so it's convenient… and to me like the shopping experience as a whole is also something that I value… it's really pleasant to be in here," Martin said.

For Martin, it comes down to a balance — saving money and saving time.

According to the nonpartisan Center for American Progress,grocery prices remain high, with costs up over 30% since January 2020. Inflation is slowing, but with high prices for beef, eggs, and processed foods, 70% of shoppers say they continue to struggle with costs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

