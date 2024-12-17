Waco & Killeen ISD get changes in leadership, welcoming new faculty members

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Waco ISD announced its new Deputy Superintendent of Student Services, and Killeen ISD announced two new leaders in the district's Special Education and Fine Arts Departments on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Melissa King-Knowles is new with Waco ISD, and currently serves the Tomball ISD School Support Office-Secondary Education.

"I look forward to working alongside our talented educators, supportive families, and dedicated community members to continue building on the legacy of excellence that makes Waco ISD such a special place," Dr. King-Knowles said.

King-Knowles has more than 14 years of experience as an administrator in K-12 public education and also served as adjunct faculty at both the University of Texas-Austin and Texas State University — she earned her doctoral degree from Lamar University in Beaumont, her Master of Arts Degree from Texas State University, and her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts from Southwest Texas State, now known as Texas State University.

Knowles-King assumes her new position in Waco ISD immediately following the holiday break on January 6.

Within Killeen ISD, Paula Lawrason has been named the district’s new executive director for Specialized Learning — she's been a long-time educator in the district.

Lawrason has been serving as the executive director position in an interim capacity since October, and she replaces Dr. Cynthia Swain, who resigned earlier this fall.

Lawrason’s career in KISD spans 27 years and most recently includes a tenure as principal at Union Grove Middle School.

"Having served this district and community for so long, I am deeply committed to our students, families, and educators," Lawrason said.

"I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively to ensure every student has the support and opportunities they need to thrive."

Lawrason holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a master's in educational administration from Tarleton State University and a doctorate in educational administration from Capella University.

Morganne Davies has been named Director of Fine Arts, replacing Dr. Karen Marshall, who is set to retire at the end of the semester after leading the department since 2014.

Davies, who has served as the Assistant Director for Fine Arts in charge of Visual Arts and Theatre since the 2022-2023 school year, will begin in her new position in January.

"I believe in the transformative power of the arts to uplift communities and enrich individual lives," Davies said.

"I look forward to collaborating with students, educators, district leadership and our communities to enhance fine arts programs districtwide and help our students and teachers achieve new milestones."

Davies’ experience includes serving as a fine arts administrator in Del Valle ISD, a theatre director for Round Rock ISD and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, and a professional teaching artist — she also has 15 years of experience as a professional artist.

Davies holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Fordham University, a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the University of Tennessee, a graduate certificate in theatre education from George Mason University, and a graduate certificate in educational leadership from Education Service Center Region 13.