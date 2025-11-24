Waco families adjust Thanksgiving plans as food prices rise again this year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco families are adjusting their Thanksgiving plans as food prices rise again this year, with some switching to premade items and others buying ingredients early to manage costs. Despite the financial challenges affecting traditional holiday meals, residents say their focus remains on spending time with family rather than the expense of the feast.



Waco residents are making changes to their Thanksgiving celebrations as food prices continue to climb, with some families cutting back on traditional dishes while others absorb the higher costs to maintain holiday traditions.

Mary Leeth, a Waco resident, said her family is making adjustments to cope with rising prices.

"We're cutting back on everything so what we're going to do this year is instead of me making stuffing from scratch I've got to go premade," Leeth said.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is up again this year, with items like turkey, butter and eggs seeing some of the biggest price jumps.

For many families, that means making adjustments even for a holiday built around sharing a large meal.

While Leeth is cutting back, Sydney Lewis is willing to take the financial hit to have a full traditional Thanksgiving. Lewis said he's been buying everything in advance, including his turkey back in September.

"That's helped out a whole lot instead of just buying it all at once," Lewis said.

He said what matters most is family, even if the bill is higher than he'd like.

"Mostly we cancel out the prices and get what we can, but the main thing is that we've got family coming in and we'll all be together," Lewis said.

"We try to get as much as we can at a low price," Leeth said.

Other Waco residents are also adapting to higher prices by shopping early and buying store brands as prices stretch budgets thin.

Despite the changes to their menus, both Leeth and Lewis said they're focused on the same thing: making the most of the holiday with the people they love.

