Waco entrepreneur tees off on Texas business boom with state-of-the-art golf facility

Texas has more than doubled its number of businesses in the last 10 years, and one local entrepreneur is contributing to those impressive numbers with his innovative approach to golf.

"Being an entrepreneur is such a big blessing," said Josh Ledda, owner of ReadyGolf in Waco.

Business has been a hit for entrepreneurs all across Texas, and Ledda is experiencing that firsthand.

"With our growing economy here and a lot more businesses popping up, I think that it not only helps us business owners, but it helps the people out as well that live here," Ledda said.

Numbers from the state show Texas currently has more than 3 million registered businesses — that's more than double the number from 2015.

Governor Abbott is calling it the best business climate in the nation, attracting innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country and the world.

Ledda is a prime example of that success story.

"Hopefully we continue this momentum of creating businesses and showing them Waco is underrated," Ledda said.

His family immigrated from the Philippines to California. Ledda later moved to Texas and graduated from Baylor University. He decided to stay in Waco and start up his state-of-the-art golf facility, ReadyGolf.

"If you notice everything here, it's literally the best you can find in the world. We have the best simulators in the world," Ledda said.

After saving up for five years, he and his family made the $150,000-plus investment. Now Ledda has the freedom of making his own schedule and sharing his passion with the world.

"Beginner golfers can come play here all the way to advanced golfers. And so that's been a nice commonality. And it's really cool to see young families come through here. People come through in date nights as well, which is amazing," Ledda said.

Ledda explained that Ready Golf actually started out as his senior project at Baylor for his business class. After prayer and planning, he opened up his bays in May and has seen an outpouring of support from the community.

